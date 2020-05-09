Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.61. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. 2,258,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

