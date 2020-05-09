Brokerages Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.23). Noble Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 410%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of NBL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 12,628,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Noble Energy by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

