Brokerages Set Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $318.87

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.