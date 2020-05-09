Brokerages Set Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 338,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,073. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

