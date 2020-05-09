Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $6.55

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,642,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 138,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,779. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

