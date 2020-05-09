Brokerages Set InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $25.33

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NVTA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. InVitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,969,000 after buying an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InVitae by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after buying an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,577,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

