Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $108.67

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

MIDD stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. 1,788,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after acquiring an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Middleby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Middleby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,410,000 after acquiring an additional 360,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

