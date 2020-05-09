Brokerages Set Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $88.55

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 236,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,135. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 402,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,477,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,685,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.