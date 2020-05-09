Brokerages Set Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $88.55

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 236,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,135. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 402,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,477,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,685,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit