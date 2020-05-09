Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) PT at $8.57

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 6,724,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,412,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

