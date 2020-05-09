Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives $53.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,594 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

