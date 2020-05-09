Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $94.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.06.
CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.