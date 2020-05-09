Capco Asset Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 450,840.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $358.36. The stock had a trading volume of 570,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.45. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.