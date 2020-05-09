Cfra Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $43.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cfra from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNO. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.