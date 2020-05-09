Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 9% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $157.28 and last traded at $156.56, approximately 772,367 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 448,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.66.

The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,987,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

