Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 9% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $157.28 and last traded at $156.56, approximately 772,367 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 448,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.66.
The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,987,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
