Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.56. 433,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,195. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

