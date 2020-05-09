Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $515.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,512. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.