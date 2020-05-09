CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.77

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.78.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

