Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,306. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

