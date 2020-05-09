CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 8.2% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86, 152,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 133,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.