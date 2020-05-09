CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 8.2% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86, 152,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 133,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
