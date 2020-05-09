ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 35,738 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.