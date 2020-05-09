Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 375 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

