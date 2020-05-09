Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 4,864 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.