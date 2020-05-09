Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,643 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $116.62. 3,578,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,744. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

