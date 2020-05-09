Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in 3M by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in 3M by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.