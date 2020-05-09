Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $298,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. 2,324,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

