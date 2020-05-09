Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

