Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,601,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,125,000 after buying an additional 601,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.