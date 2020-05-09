Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.