Close Asset Management Ltd Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

