Close Asset Management Ltd Has $745,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

