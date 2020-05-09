Close Asset Management Ltd Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,824,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after buying an additional 443,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,824. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.70 and a beta of 1.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

