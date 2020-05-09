Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Verisign stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.04. 391,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

