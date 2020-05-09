Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 218,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

