Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,650 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,764,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,221. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

