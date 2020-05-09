Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

NYSE GS traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $185.39. 2,277,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.60. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

