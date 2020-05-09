Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,656 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 772,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 72.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.79. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.