Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 16,740 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,372. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

