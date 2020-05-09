Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 761.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. 627,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $1,186,889.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock worth $23,542,752 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

