Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 448.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. 1,100,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.