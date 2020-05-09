Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 334.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,766. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

