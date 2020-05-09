Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 93,620,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,225,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

