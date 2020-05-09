Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,290,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

