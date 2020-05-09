Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,564 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 3,911,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,998. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

