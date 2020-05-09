Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,124 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

NYSE CL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

