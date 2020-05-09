Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,970 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,357,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,126,948. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

