Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,974 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

