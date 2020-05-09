Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.