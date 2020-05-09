Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.40. 1,129,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

