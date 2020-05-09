Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.87. 11,826,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

