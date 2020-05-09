CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE CEO traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.66. 121,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,560. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

